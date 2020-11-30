Alan Mwesigwa

Nurses and midwives leaders across the country under their umbrella body, the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union have threatened to lay down their tools over government’s failure to fulfill various promises.

Among other issues, they say government has failed to fulfil its promise of increasing their lunch allowances from Shs 2200 to Shs15000 per day and is yet to deliver the Shs 1 billion it promised to their Sacco.

In a meeting over the weekend, they said

Led by the union president Justus Cherop, they said they are tired of being lied to like children.

Cherop said nurses work in very poor conditions.

They said government seems to be taking them for granted, leaving them with no option but to lay down their tools.

We understand that there have been several attempts from government to try to solve their grievances but there are no tangible results.