President Museveni has said government will compensate some of the victims of the deadly protests that broke out earlier this month after the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

Addressing the country on the current situation on Sunday evening, the President said government will investigate and compensate families of the deceased who were not involved in the protests.

“Government will compensate all those who were not rioters but lost lives in those protests. After due process government will compensate loss of life and properties if it can be verified but not the rioters,”Museveni said on Sunday afternoon.

Reveals death toll

The President also used the opportunity to reveal the latest death toll that he said was 54 people who lost their lives during the deadly November, 18 and 19, 2020 protests that swept Kampala and several other town centres around the country.

Quoting a report from the Criminal Investigations Director, AIGP Grace Akullo, Museveni said of the 54, 32 were rioters who were killed during confrontations with security agencies.

“Some were hit by stray bullets but 32 died in confrontation with police and security forces because were attacking them. Two were knocked by a vehicle after the driver lost control when he was being hit by stones. Five died in Nansana who were part of the rioting groups that overpowered police,” he said.

Issues stern warning

The tough-talking President Museveni said such protests will never happen again in Uganda because of the country’s robust security forces.

Museveni said the protesters seized the advantage of soft gloves used on them by police to cause havoc but noted this will never happen again.

“Criminals just see policemen and think that is the security of Uganda. You can do whatever you are but you are not going to disturb Uganda. This will never happen again. Anybody with ears should hear and nobody should ever attack a person wearing uniform of NRM. Perpetuators have tested the consequences of playing with fire. We are ready for any eventualities,” he said.

Museveni also issued a similar warning to politicians whom he said think they are untouchables when they violate laws.

He insisted that such a thing should end with the previous protests or else perpetrators will be dealt with by the long arm of the law.

“We should not have a country of rioters. If Kyagulanyi was arrested, his supporters should have waited for him to be taken to court like it was done. The idea that any politician is untouchable and that if he is arrested people riot is not acceptable and must never be repeated,” he warned.

The President said it is wrong for leaders to continue exposing members of the public to the dangers of the virus by continuing to hold mass gatherings in complete disregard of the guidelines put in place by government.

He said that sensible leaders ought to adhere to the guidelines to save members of the public from contracting the virus.

“This one is incredible. I cannot stand to wave by encouraging these people as if they are doing the right thing. It is incredible for people who say they want to be leaders.”

Following the protests in which a number of people died and several others injured, security was condemned over the manner they handled the situation by firing live bullets at the protestors.

However, Museveni took a swipe at people who he said are quick to blame security forces over mistakes in such incidents like the November 18 and 19 Bobi Wine protests but don’t blame the perpetrators of violence.

“If they(security) make the mistakes, I will be the first to condemn them but what I find disgusting is to see dishonest and misleading people. It is wrong for some groups to only condemn security forces and not the lawbreakers. Don’t be one-sided and they say you are a leader.”