The number of guests allowed to attend weddings in Kenya has been revised downwards to 50 because of rising coronavirus cases.

The inter-faith council said food in weddings will only be served to the parents and siblings of the wedding couple.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had in August increased the number of guests allowed in weddings to 100 as he eased restrictions.

In new restrictions announced on Thursday, food has been banned in funerals and the number of people allowed to attend limited to 100.

Time limit for funerals has also been revised back to one hour.

Church services will now not take more than 90 minutes.

The inter-faith council’s chairperson, Anthony Muheria, was last week treated for coronavirus at a hospital in the capital, Nairobi.

Source: BBC