dfcu Bank has partnered with Prudential Uganda to launch a campaign aimed at ensuring that customers in the informal sector who are hospitalised can receive a daily stipend in lieu of lost income.

The Dembe Account Hospital Cash campaign which has been dubbed ‘Kili-fit with hospital cash”, (Kili-fit means “it’s fine, it’s okay or it’s fit” in luglish or slang), will see dfcu Bank customers who hold the bank’s Dembe account for low-income earners in the informal sector gain access to a fixed daily cash benefit of UGX 20,000 per night if hospitalised for more than one night for up to 40 nights in a year. The account holder will be able to claim their benefits through Prudential within 3 months of the date of hospitalization.

Speaking during the campaign launch, dfcu Bank’s Head, Personal Banking, Miranda Bageine Musoke said; “We know that the largest percentage of Ugandans are low income earners and for the informal sector health insurance is not a priority. As a bank we also recognize the challenges in accessing healthcare while meeting basic needs for those in the informal sector. So, in partnership with Prudential, we believe that we can do more to support our customers and lighten the load by ensuring the daily necessities are catered for when they are hospitalised.”

“The Kili-fit campaign we are unveiling this morning is about reassuring our customers in the informal sector, who operate the dfcu Dembe account that they do not have to worry about loss of income, how they will buy food or basic necessities when they are hospitalised. They should focus on recuperating as we take care of their other needs,” Miranda Musoke concluded.

Speaking on behalf of Prudential Uganda, the Chief Operations Officer, Zephaniah Dube said; “The process of making the Hospital cash cover benefit claim is very quick and simple, all you need to do is submit a hospital discharge form, an ID and a selfie or pass port photo, through a dfcu whatsApp number, and the claim will be made with 3-5 working days.” Zephaniah Dube added that Prudential has enjoyed great success in providing pragmatic solutions to families in Uganda.

“We are happy to partner with dfcu and applaud the Bank for taking the lead in putting together this solution for their Dembe account customers and proving that with a little bit of effort, everything is possible!” Zephaniah Dube concluded.

Prudential Uganda and dfcu Bank unveiled the “Kili fit” campaign ambassador, Publicity Nateete, a lovable character both on social media and real life. Publicity Nateete shot to fame because of his eccentric and comical way of speech. His personality has won him fans from all over Uganda and it is anticipated that he will drive the campaign message home to the target audience that finds him very relatable. ANY TIME NOW!

According to data from the Central Bank, the largest percentage of Ugandans are low income earners. 37% who manage to set aside savings, mainly save to cover expenses such as food, education while 26% save for emergencies like illness. On a wider scale, it is reported that Uganda’s insurance penetration rate stands at 1% against the global rate of 7.2%. This means that there is still a lot that needs to be done by the insurance and finance services providers to drive insurance penetration and financial inclusion.