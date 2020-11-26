Singer Moses Ssali, also known as Bebe Cool and wife Zuena Kirema are jubilating after their son, Alpha Thierry Ssali made his debut for the Hippos, U-20 national team on Tuesday.

Alpha was a second-half substitute as the Hippos demolished Burundi 6-1 in their second group B game of the AFCON U-20 CECAFA zonal qualifiers at the Shiekh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha, the Tanzanian capital.

Following the game, the two parents took to social media to express joy over their son’s feat.

“What begun like a dream or what most called a joke will soon become real.

At 16 years, Alpha Thierry Ssali today made his international debut in the CECAFA zonal qualifiers,” the singer posted on his social media accounts.

The story was not so different for Zuena Kirema who described the 16-year-old son as a “real definition of hard work”.

“My baby has come from far, Mukama atenderezebwe(God be praised) always. He started his soccer journey at the age of 3yrs at Proline Soccer Academy and at the age of 16yrs he has made it to the National team ( Uganda Cranes U20) Mashallah. Alpha is currently the Captain of Proline soccer Academy U17 and has won many awards. A special thanks to Mujib Kasule who has mentored and shaped him, (Mujib you’re God sent Alhamdullilah).This boy is the real definition of hard work and not forgetting prayers. Allah has done it.We are so proud of you Alpha Ssali and we believe this is just the beginning.”

In a screenshot of his conversation with the mother, Bebe Cool’s son is seen jubilating for living his dream of representing the country.

“I am out here living the dream. Masha Allah,” Alpha told his mother.

The Uganda U-20national team now has four points following a goalless draw with South Sudan earlier this week and will now wait for the result between South Sudan and Burundi on Friday to know their fate.