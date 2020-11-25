The National Unity Platform spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has said that last week’s “Free Bobi Wine protests” are being used to target their innocent party members, who are picked up at night by security.

According to Ssenyonyi, ever since the “Free Bobi Wine protests” ended last week, many of their members are being picked at night by plain clothed personnel.

“Continuously, people are being picked at night from their homes in various parts of Kampala and beyond,” Ssenyonyi claimed.

Ssenyonyi urged police to stop operating in a way that is outside of the law.

“If you think anybody has committed a crime, take him to court,” Ssenyonyi added.

Early this week, this website understands that a joint team of army and police, led by the OC of Kyegegwa district arrested NUP’s campaign advance team that had gone to organize their presidential candidate’s rally in areas of Fort Portal. These were picked up from their hotel rooms in Amca Suites.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga however said that the arrests are not politically motivated. According to Enanga, the arrests are connected to last week protests but individual suspects are being arrested after evidence from CCTV cameras and intelligence.

“We also continue to ask anyone who has video footage from the protest to share with us,” Enanga said.

Speaking to NBS TV, Civil Society activist Crispin Kaheru said that picking people in their homes by security taints the image of the forces and this has an effect on the quality of electronics that Uganda will have next year.

” All this does have an effect on next year’s election,” Kaheru said.