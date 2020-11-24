The Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu, yesterday visited the Wobulenzi Magistrates Court to asses the extent of the fire on the court premises started by rioters last week

Following the arrest of National Unity Platform(NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, his supporters in Kampala and elsewhere, stormed the streets protesting his arrest and demanding for his immediate release from Police custody.

Some of his supporters in Luwero district also attacked Wobulenzi Magistrates Court and set it on fire as they demanded for his release.

The judiciary condemned the attack and called upon all Ugandans to ensure that courts are given the respect they deserve because they are independent organs that function independently of the state.

The team learned from the area Magistrate Grade One,Hope Bagyenda, that the effect of the fire was minimal, and that the normal operations of the court had resumed.

“The fire extensively affected only two pieces of furniture. Nevertheless, the technical team has assessed what needs to be repaired, and we should be in position to restore the court to its decent status as soon as possible,” said Langa.

She appreciated the team at the court for re-opening the court quickly.