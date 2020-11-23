The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag bearer, Patrick Oboi Amuriat has urged the people of Arua to unite and drive out President Museveni in forthcoming elections.

Amuriat who is traversing West Nile hunting for votes made these remarks while addressing residents of Owaffa trading centre in Arua district on Sunday.

Before setting off for his campaigns, Amuriat first attended mass at Mother Mary Catholic Church of Ayivu Parish.

Straight from the church, the barefooted presidential candidate abandoned his car, jumped onto a ‘boda-boda’ in an attempt to dodge police that was waiting to block him in Arua.

The police led by Regional Police Commander, Richard Okullu tried to block him as he headed to Arua Primary School grounds for his campaign rally but their efforts didn’t bear any fruits.

Although police later intercepted Amuriat’s supporters, some were seen jubilating on Rhino Camp road at Arua Primary school grounds in Arua City.

Speaking to the locals, Amuriat mocked President Museveni for granting Arua a city status without sufficient electricity.

Amuriat noted that many people in Uganda still live in extreme poverty, drink unsafe water and move on bad roads.

“Women die in this country everyday while giving birth because of poor health care but you find those who are well connected in government have to go and give birth outside the country,”he said.

Amuriat also noted that his government is going to work with faith based organisations to promote development in different parts of the country.

“FDC government will be allocating money to churches and mosques to run projects that can benefit the local people like this community,”he said.