Following the nasty riots that broke out on Wednesday after the arrest of the National unity platform presidential candidate, the UPDF has announced they are to increase their presence in the Kampala Metropolitan policing area.

According to the deputy UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki, the army will be working jointly with police but this time in a more reinforced position than it has been.

“We shall take a reinforced posture across the districts of Kampala, Mukono, Wakiso, Entebbe, and its environs to enable us to do a mobile thrust in and outside of the city. We shall respond and react quickly and effectively to any incident of criminality across levels.”

All roads feeding into the city shall jointly be manned while outside forces provide security to all highways to ensure that no individual or groups disrupt the normal flow of traffic and business,” Akiiki told journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Friday.

The deputy army spokesperson explained that the deployments will be preemptive in nature to enable them to detect any form of violence but also to take quicker action in case of any breakout.

“Effective yesterday midnight robust reinforced deployment to protect our critical infrastructure and installations is being affected and the public is hereby informed not to do any activity close or within such environs. “

He noted that there is going to be reinforced the development of army personnel at fuel stations, power stations, fuel reserves, and other critical infrastructure used by the public aimed at preventing any possible attack where rioters may set the infrastructure ablaze.

The army spokesperson revealed that surveillance mechanisms have been put in place to nip in the bud anyone who would wish to involve in any criminal acts.

Strict on curfew

Whereas the government relaxed curfew from 7 pm to 9 pm, this has of late not been followed by both security and the members of the public.

Enforcing the same had been relaxed but according to the UPDF, both police and the army are to resume strict operations to enforce the curfew.

“UPDF and its auxiliary forces shall support the police to now strictly enforce the curfew. The public is prior warned not to be on roads after 2100hrs unless you are authorized to.”

“The UPDF commiserates with the families of those innocent Ugandans who have lost their lives in the senseless incursions which would have been otherwise avoided if everyone played his or her role responsibly. This must not happen again during or after this electioneering period.”

He urged members of the public to cooperate with security in order to identify and arrest the suspected criminals.