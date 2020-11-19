Kibale East County Member of Parliament and Minister for Gender, Labor and Social Development, Frank Kagyigyi Tumwebaze has become the 11th Member of the National Resistance Movement to join parliament unopposed.

Tumwebaze became unopposed after two of his opponents, Atuhaire George Wilson and Nuwagaba Arthur pulled out of the race, leaving him without competition.

The returning officer for Kamwonge District, Magezi George William declared Tumwebaze the validly elected member of parliament for Kibale East County.

“Thank you to all of friends sending me congrats messages. Let’s now focus on deepening the message of hope of Securing Our Future with Museveni in command,” Tumwebaze said.

Besides Tumwebaze, already 10 members of the NRM have sailed through to the 11th parliament unopposed. These include; Pius Wakabi (Bugahya County), Emily Kugonza (Buyanja East), Enock Nyongwe (Nakaseke), Semwanga Gyavira (Buyamba County), Hillary Lokwang (Ik County), Jackson Karugaba Kafuzi (Kyaka County), Among Anita (Bukedea County), Paparu Lilian Obare (Arua), Mary Begumisa (Sembabule) and Eng Cuthbert Abigaba Mirembe, Kibale county.

The number is 2 MPs more than what NRM got into the 10th house unopposed in 2015.