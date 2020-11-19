Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo and Senior Presidential Press Secretary Don Wanyama have dismissed the protests in the city as “well-planned hooliganism”.

Following the arrest of National Unity Platform (NUP) President flag-bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, yesterday, riots broke out in parts in Kampala and Masaka.

The riots that took the shape of lighting fires on roads, stripping people dressed in yellow outfits, attacking government vehicles and NRM branded material were violently quelled by the police and sister agencies leading to death of at least three people.

Social media was awash with messages calling for an end to police brutality and the freeing of Bobi Wine.

However, government spokespersons in reply claimed that the scenes in Kampala were a well-orchestrated plan aimed at testing the government’s capability to withstand hooliganism on a large scale.

“So, what did those supposedly rival politicians from NRM in Kampala and other places who have no links to Police do to warrant violence targeted at them? It shows a premeditated plan in store if elections don’t go the way these hoodlums want,” Opondo claimed.

Don Wanyama on his part condemned specific acts among others; The gross attack on a police officer in downtown Kampala by a hammer-wielding civilian, the vandalism exhibited on an ambulance ferrying patient, and the forceful stripping of civilians, especially women dressed in yellow.

“Wearing yellow should not be a crime. Law enforcers must ensure this hooliganism is quickly stopped.”

Wanyama said the acts of ‘hooliganism and lunacy’ are meant to “cow the supporters of the National Resistance Movement”.

“It’s a pity you won’t show the other side of this hooliganism, innocent people harassed, cars vandalized by the rioters you’re celebrating,” he added.