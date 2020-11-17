President Museveni has said he is happy with the development that has been achieved in Acholi sub-region since 1986 when the National Resistance Army/ Movement took power.

Speaking while meeting NRM leaders from Lamwo, Agago, Pader and Kitgum districts on Tuesday, Museveni said the area which was once a war zone has been greatly transformed.

“I first came here in 1979 and there were a few shops and one little hotel called hilltop owned by Uganda Hotels. When I come now, I find very many new shops. I congratulate the people of Acholi for moving on. While flying to Parabek the other time, I saw people beginning to use iron sheet houses and it seems things are beginning to move,”Museveni said on Tuesday at Kitgum Booma grounds.

The NRM presidential candidate who is campaigning for another mandate to lead the country for the next five years said whereas many other candidates will come to canvass votes, the ruling party is the most suited and that it should be voted for.

“We are coming to ask for votes again. We are competing with some other people who say they should take power. We think NRM is the only one qualified to lead the country because of some facts. This part of the world has been a centre of lack of peace for last 500 years even before Kony. The area is now peaceful.”

Museveni said government has been able to solve the problem of shortage of essential goods, created jobs and enhanced taxes for the country.

The ruling NRM party presidential candidate has struggled to win Kitgum for the past four general elections in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016 as the area has always fallen to the opposition, especially the Forum for Democratic Change.

Kitgum Municipality MP, Beatrice Anywar recently ditched the Forum for Democratic Change to join the ruling NRM and was consequently appointed a minister.

Speaking to Nile Post on the sidelines of the function, Anywar said the area has slowly by slowly turned to the yellow camp.

“Kitgum is turning yellow and that is very special. It was not an easy thing. With turning Kitgum yellow, the President is frequenting this area more to look at our problems and I believe we are on the right track,” Anywar said.

She however noted that there are some critical issues that the electorates need government to work on in the forthcoming term.

“These people are hopeful that if the President is given another mandate, he finishes the remaining infrastructure projects, education improvement, industrialization and employment for the youth. These issues are top on our agenda.”

Having concluded his campaign trail in Acholi sub-region, the NRM presidential candidate will now head to Karamoja region where he will have campaign meetings in Moroto and Kotido on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.