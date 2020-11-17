Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate Maj Gen. Mugisha Muntu has cautioned serving army officers against making partisan statements as the country gears up for the 2021 general elections.

The retired General while addressing his campaign rally in the greater Masaka said that he did not go to the bush just to follow President Museveni, but because of the values, he believed in.

It was in this same region, that Brig. Deogratius Sunday, the UPDF commander of Kasijjagirwa recently aimed in and said that that UPDF will not hand over power to the opposition because they are not yet ready to lose what they fought for.

Muntu warned Brig. Sunday and other officers who are like him to stay away from making statements that they will regret.

“We are still following these same values even when President Museveni seems to have diverted from them,” Gen. Muntu said.

Adding, “You have a uniform, you’re talking things to excite those that are around while annoying those that will come, that is senseless,” Muntu said.

Muntu said that officers like Brig. Sunday is just excited with the position of power. Muntu added that for his case, he commanded the army at a youthful age but there was never a time when he allowed power to get to his head.

” When you open your mouth and say senseless statements, it means that you don’t even deserve the rank you hold,” Muntu added.

Muntu said that the idea of change will not be determined by the UPDF or President Museveni.

“It’s not up to him. It is not even up to President Museveni. Whether there is a change or no change, nothing will stop an idea whose time has come,” Muntu said.