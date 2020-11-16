Tevin Kibumba

Several people were injured in clashes between security officers and supporters of incumbent Iganga Municipality MP for holding an illegal campaign procession.

Thousands of supporters of Peter Mugema alias Panadol who were moving in a procession after attending his campaign launch at St Peters Church in Kasokoso village were confronted by police along Ngobi road who fired tear gas and live bullets after they deified a directive to pass through an alternative route.

During the process, over 20 people including children sustained serious bodily injuries in an attempt to flee away.

Police led by the officer in charge Iganga central police station, John Bilboe had earlier deployed heavily at the campaign rally venue but later drove away faster before blocking Ngobi road one of the busiest roads leading to the district headquarters.

Mugema said he had earlier sought permission from the police headquarters in Kampala allowing him to hold his campaign manifesto but was surprised as to why police was blocking them from moving on with the procession.

Those injured majority of whom were women sustained deep cuts on their heads, hands and legs and were rushed to Iganga main hospital in critical condition.

Shop owners closed up their businesses premises as traffic was temporarily halted for over two hours as police engaged themselves in running battles with supporters of Mugema who were opposed to blocking their procession.

The supporters equally wondered why the police are applying double standards. They say today’s event is a clear indication of the tough road ahead for independent and opposition candidates in the 2021 general elections.

The supporters later regrouped at his home moments later for a transnight disco dance that had earlier been organized by the legislator thanking them for having shown him support for the past ten years.

During the rally, Mugema said despite losing in the primaries he still remains loyal to the NRM and will continue mobilising support for President Museveni.

Mugema urged voters to elect him into office for the next five years ensure he fulfils his campaign promises of constructing a public library besides expansion of the municipality boundaries.

“Some of these pledges have not been fulfilled just because of time factor,” he said.

He promised to lobby investors to set up development projects in the area provide job opportunities to youths to ensure they uplift their household incomes.

Five people are contesting for the position of Member of Parliament Iganga municipality seat.