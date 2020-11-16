The RDC Budaka Martin Orochi has directed police to investigate the district staff who silently swindled the 40 million shillings meant for fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

The cash in question is Shs 40 million that Area MPs Kezekia Mbogo and Pamela Kamugo returned to the district following a directive from President Museveni.

In his November 11,2020 letter to district police commander (DPC) Budaka Swagiya Ssebunya, Orochi said “following the district task force meeting yesterday in the district headquarters that I chaired we realized that ministry of finance truly released 40 million shillings to Budaka district for Covid 19 activities and this money was silently used by the responsible officers of the district without the knowledge of the district task force and district council approval of the supplementary if any.

“It’s upon this background that I direct you to expeditiously institute an investigation into this matter to allow necessary action taken to recover these funds ” the letter read in part.

“Failure to undertake this investigation with the attention it deserves you will equally take responsibility,” the letter warned.

The letter contained an attachment list of the district staff and their alleged service providers who received the money for the purported activities.

According to the analysis of how the Shs40 million was used as prepared by Mr Taliwaku Paul the Senior accounts assistant, which Nile post has a copy, the total amount spent is 39,999,997 and the balance of Shs3 remained.

Below is the summarized breakdown.

Mulwani Erisa DHO, Shs4 million for repair and servicing of the motor vehicle for health department under COVID-19.

Masaba Nasur surveillance officer received Shs4 million for purportedly conducting active search and verification of people with COVID-19 by the surveillance team.

Nantogo Alice Jemimah; Shs2 million shillings for inspection to ensure compliance to COVID-19 SOPs.

Taliwaku Paul Senior accounts assistant received Shs4,040,000 that he signed in two instalments for purportedly conducting weekly coordination meetings for 15 members of the district task force.

Namugwere Victoria Senior district health educator got Shs2 million for conducting community sensitization and radio talk shows.

Dr Wogabaga John In charge Budaka health centre four took Shs3,520,000 for payment of risk allowance for all health workers and staff.

Buyube enterprises got 8 million shillings for the supply of meals and refreshments for COVID-19 suspects.

Owori Investment limited Shs5,996,997 received in two instalments for procurement of fuel for coordination activities.

Meanwhile, some of the staff who received the money intimated to Nile post that they were silently given the money to go and implement the activities with caution never to spread the information.

According to RDC, he said during the meeting last week the DHO, and CFO admitted to having errored by spending the money without informing the district task force and requested forgiveness.

He trashed the accountability saying it was forged and names of institutions were fixed to enable them to siphon the money yet the district didn’t have any serious activity that can consume the 40 million.

RDC said despite CAO’s plea to conduct a comprehensive audit, he can not honour as he doesn’t serve the interest of the district.

He further accused former CAO Batambuze Abdu of masterminding the defalcation of the funds in the district before he influenced his transfer.

Budaka district chairperson Samuel Mulomi told Nile post that he on several occasions called the CAO, CFO, and DHO over the money but they denied having received money adding that he was equally shocked when the officers presented their accountability during the meeting last week.

He said the officers should be handled with an iron hand noting that their actions are giving his political nemesis chance to malign his name.