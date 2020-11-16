Independent presidential candidate John Katumba has said that when he is voted into office come 2021, he will cut down government expenditure by reducing on the size of the cabinet, to increase service delivery.

Katumba said that the current cabinet has “close to useless” people and he will size it down within his first 100 days as President.

Katumba made these remarks while appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze on Monday.

“I am going to reduce the cabinet so that we can have good roads and medicine in the hospitals rather than having people who are close to useless,” Katumba said.

Asked about his chances of winning the presidential race that has eleven candidates, Katumba said he thinks he will win because he has enough support to unseat incumbent President Museveni.

” Right now, I have a win-win. I don’t think of losing because I am going to win. When I win, my symbol is a table; I will invite all the presidential candidates on the table so that we see how Uganda moves on from one level to another,” Katumba said.

Katumba added that his candidature came at the right time when the youth needed someone to remind them that they have to take charge of the future of their country.

“Katumba has made the first move. Nothing will change if you don’t take a step. Vote Katumba, that is the only way,” Katumba said.

Katumba said that he has been a leader all his life and that his leadership potential stretches back to primary school.

” Katumba was a leader in primary and secondary, but because of the many hustles, I didn’t involve myself in leadership at university because they train politicians. I didn’t want to be that, I am a leader,” Katumba said.

*On being a regime mole*

Several political analysts and members of the opposition have since nomination day continued to call Katumba a ‘mole’ that wss sponsored by the government to vulgarize the discussion about change with his comedy antics, but Katumba said that he’s candidature is a serious one and he was not sponsored by anybody.

“The opposition side is trying to divert me. Let them do the talking, Katumba is serious. The mere fact that he collected signatures, paid Shs 20 million travesed all these areas, what more do they need to know that I am serious?”

Katumba said that Ugandans have a mentality of thinking that things are not possible but he is here to show them that the things are, indeed possible.