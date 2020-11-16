Women contesting for various leadership positions in the forthcoming 2021 general elections have been urged to plan and develop successful campaign strategies so as to secure positions.

Salume Ofwono, the gender and development consultant at Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) made the call over the weekend at Kabweri sub-county hall while facilitating a two-day training program for the aspiring women leaders in Kibuku district.

“As aspiring women leaders, you need to consult, research, and come up with successful strategic campaigns short of that don’t be shocked by the election outcomes, instead be prepared for it.”

Ofwono was training selected women who are contesting for various positions on skills for effective campaign management and gender-responsive leadership ahead of 2021 general polls.

The training was Organized by FOWODE Kibuku under a 3-year Women Empowerment and Leadership Project (WELP).

The project is expected to mobilized women in 128 women groups to enhance their participation in leadership in the district of Gulu, Luweero, Kibuku, Amuria, and Rukungiri respectively.

The women drawn from the four sub-counties of Kabweri, Kituti, Kagumu Kasasira, and Nandere in Kibuku district were also tipped on how to make an effective speech, management of electoral violence, human rights, effective use of media, and Dos and don’ts during polling day.

Amina Namusungu, a participant said the training was timely and the knowledge acquired will help them against repeating past mistakes during primaries.

Jane Kataike, another participant appealed to FOWODE not only impart knowledge to them but should fund their campaigns.

Fazila Namwabira, the FOWODE community facilitator said the training was intended to enhance the capacity of women aspirant’s in leadership and equip them with relevant knowledge and skills in effective electoral campaign management and gender-responsive leadership.

Juliet Najuma Senkoole the Kibuku District Resident District Commissioner applauded FOWODE for the training but urged the women to maintain their integrity in their respective offices.

“Some of you after getting office you become a nuisance forgetting your families and community your serving for,” Senkoole said.