Musician Moses Ssali also known as Bebe Cool has said that he is still miles ahead of the National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Bebe Cool said that he went to Arua to show Kyagulanyi and the media that he is still capable of attracting crowds and do it better than Kyagulanyi.

Bebe Cool made these remarks in a phone interview with NBS UNCUT on Saturday.

“The book that Bobi Wine is copying from was written by me. I went to Arua to show you that I am loved more than Bobi Wine because that boy got propaganda from music and went with it in politics but we need to respect the President and that is why I am here, ” Bebe Cool said.

On whether he was hired by NRM to run campaigns

Asked if he was hired by the NRM to attract crowds, Bebe Cool said that no, he did this as a personal initiative to see that President Museveni, who opted for campaign meetings and ‘scientific’ addresses is not humiliated by opposition propaganda.

“I got a private funder because I saw that the opposition was going to play president. They are getting crowds and media is sharing their campaign trails yet our president is holding meetings so I did this to change that mentality of saying that NRM is not loved,” Bebe Cool said.

Bebe Cool said that unlike the opposition, he gave out masks and has tried to respect some SOPS while holding his NRM campaign trails.

On the role of artistes in political campaigns

Bebe Cool said that for long, the opposition has mastered the role of propaganda and as artistes, they come to bridge that gap with right information of what the NRM government is doing and has achieved over the years.

“Some people think that Uganda stops in Kampala. Others have only been in Kampala and their villages. As artistes who have traversed this country while holding our concerts, we have the role of telling the people the right information and that is what we are doing,” Bebe Cool said.

Bebe Cool that the opposition is also vending the age agenda saying that President Museveni is old and therefore needs to go, yet leadership, accepting to Bebe Cool, comes with experience.

“In America, they had 74 and 78 year old candidates, they voted for the one of 78 and that shows that Uganda is blessed to have these old people. They have the experience and they can guide us better,” Bebe Cool added.