The Forum for South Africa Businesses in Uganda (FOSABU) yesterday handed over a donation of Personal Protective Equipment worth Shs 100 million to the office of the Prime Ministers (OPM), in support of Uganda’s Covid-19 national prevention intervention.

The contribution which is equivalent to 30,000 reusable masks, was handed over to the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda by the High Commissioner of South Africa Prof Lekoa Solly Mollo and the executive committee of FOSABU at an event held at the OPM in Kampala.

Speaking at the event, Dr Rugunda applauded FOSABU for the continued support to Uganda and for fostering the strong relationship between Uganda and South Africa.

“Since 2015 when this Forum was established, the diplomatic and economic relationship between

Uganda and South Africa has become stronger. I want to assure you that this money will be put to its

intended purpose and thank you for the support you have rendered to the people of Uganda over

the years. We look forward to strengthening the relation between the two countries even further,”

Rugunda said.

In his remarks, Prof Mollo said: “In a bid to create a difference to the Ugandan community,

FOSABU has joined other organisations in demonstrating the importance of human solidarity, taking

care of each other and the human race at large. As President Nelson Mandela said, ‘it’s in our Hands’.

We are convinced that when we come together, we will join hands and defeat the Corona

Pandemic.”

Since its launch in 2015, the Forum whose members include Stanbic Bank Uganda, MTN Uganda,

ABSA, Eskom, and Multichoice to mention but few has been involved in different charity initiatives to

support communities in Uganda such as Shs 60m donation to the Kampala school of Handicapped,

partnering with the Rotary Bank Initiative and the FOSABU Golf Days-fundraising initiatives to

support vulnerable communities among others.

Uganda like the rest of the world has been battling the Covid 19 pandemic since March 2020.

Currently Uganda has recorded 14,993 confirmed cases, 7939 recoveries and 139 deaths.