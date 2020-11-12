The Ministry of Health has boosted its fluet of ambulances with an additional 38 to handle emergency medical services in the country.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson,Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Permanent Secretary,Dr. Diana Atwine will today, Thursday receive the first batch of the 15 ambulances purchased using funds appropriated by government under the COVID-19 supplementary budget.

“The second batch of 18 ambulances is also on it’s way from Mombasa whereas the third batch of five ambulances is type C, comprising two road intensive are ambulances and and three boat ambulances)will arrive in first week of December,”Ainebyoona said.

He noted that the ambulances are expected to be placed at regional call and dispatch centres to enable quick and timely evacuation of patients in-need of emergency services.

Earlier, government purchased 10 ambulances for the Red Cross to be able to respond to all medical emergency needs along the major highways in the country.