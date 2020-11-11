Independent Presidential Candidate John Katumba has been a no show in the Acholi region where he is supposed to be holding his campaigns as per the Electoral Commission program.

The 24-year-old was to campaign in Districts of Oyam, Nwoya, and Kiryandongo yesterday but he could not make it.

He then asked journalists to represent him in the respective areas and deliver his manifesto to the people.

“Honestly I am sorry to turn them down. Can you pass on my information? Tell people of Nwoya that Katumba loves them so much,” Katumba said.

Katumba has slowly crept up as a controversial character in the presidential campaigns and he has instantly become a social media personality.

The 24-year-old was spotted in videos being escorted by his assigned guards to repair a phone in downtown Kampala yesterday.

Before that, another video of him was trending showing his Toyota Raum car following a pickup patrol car assigned to his guards.

The view of the two cars was not only a spectacle to chuckle about but the climax of him creeping out of the car and stretching was the rib cracker.

Meanwhile, voters in Hoima and the surrounding districts rejected the candidature of Katumba, claiming he is not ready and articulate about their issues.