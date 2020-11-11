The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said the widespread poverty in Northern Uganda is one of the tools that incumbent President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni Kaguta is using to keep the region at bay.

Kyagulanyi said that in his ‘New Uganda’ after being voted into power, he will use embark on redeveloping the region because of its full potential.

Kyagulanyi made these remarks during his campaign in Pader, on Wednesday afternoon.

“We all know that the fathers and mothers of Uganda’s independence came from Northern Uganda but today, we don’t have a voice and that is why there is widespread poverty in Northern Uganda. Poverty is being used as a weapon to silence us,” Kyagulanyi noted.

Kyagulanyi said that a poor person is very easy to control and this is how President Museveni has been able to rule for over 34 years.

“On top of poverty, they have divided us along with religious and tribal lines, but for just this time, I implore us to unite and change the status quo,” Kyagulanyi added.

If elected in 2021, Kyagulanyi promised to change the lives of mothers, children, the elderly and the youth by putting in place investment clubs and health centres.

Kyagulanyi’s campaign in Pader was the first he held on Wednesday following the earlier incident in Kitgum where he was denied a venue.

Kyagulanyi then left Pader for Gulu where he is expected to hold his final campaign for the day.