The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has embarked on a nationwide exercise to issue National IDs to persons whose cards are ready but have not been picked, the authority has announced.

In a letter that has been accessed by Nile Post, the national ID issuance exercise will conducted at the sub county level, in all districts in the country for a period of 15 days starting Monday, November 23, 2020 until December 7, 2020.

“In order to ensure effectiveness in issuance, lists of persons whose national IDs are ready for issuance are to be availed to the area Village LC1 Chairperson from November 13 to 22, 2020,” the letter reads.

Members of the public who registered but have not received their national IDs have been encouraged to check for their details with the area LC1 Chairpersons before reporting the the designated issuance centres.

According to Gilbert Kadilo, the public relations and corporate affairs manager at NIRA, children who had made 16 years and registered for National IDs under the Registration of Learners programme have also been urged to check for their IDs at the sub-county level where their school falls.

Kadilo noted that NIRA district and regional officials will also remain open to receive people during this time.