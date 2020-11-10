Police have arrested a man suspected of selling roasted chicken after injecting it with chemicals whose compounds remain unidentified yet.

The man was arrested from Bbunga, and Police have now kicked off investigations to ascertain the effects of these chemicals on human life.

A video that circulated on social media over the weekend shows a man injecting chicken with an unidentified liquid, using a medical syringe.

Police intelligence led them to Bunga were the video is said to have been recorded and the man in the video has since been identified as Obrah Tamale.

Tamale was arrested and police carried out a search at his home in Kyebando.

In his narration, Tamale says that he buys his chicken from Kalerwe and he has been selling it from Wandegeya until business started booming and he started expanding.

Tamale said: “We buy fresh chicken, we go in the tent in Wandegeya, treat them and send orders. In Bbunga, we are going to do the same and we are not hiding anything. We use a veterinary syringe and supermarket ingredients on the market without anything else added and you can also test it.”

In its search, police was surprised to find medical surgical equipment that Tamale uses. Tamale however failed to account for the equipment.

Police have now launched an investigation including laboratory testing to ascertain the chemicals that Tamale uses and their effects on human health.

Speaking to NBS TV, Tamale’s neighbours said that they know him as a doctor and not someone in chicken business.

Additional reporting by Jonah Kirabo