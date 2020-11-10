Over 30 NRM losers that chose to go independent expressing their discontent in the recent NRM party primaries have formed an alliance aimed at airing out their voice to the electorates.

Calling themselves as ‘NRM leaning independents’ say the objective of forming the alliance is to give people an opportunity to elect leaders of their choice.

‘’We believe the general election will be with clearly marked principles of one ma one vote to help people have a better choice than it was in the party primaries.’’ Says James Mulindambura publicity secretary of the NRM party in Hoima district.

Mulindambura adds that’s NRM party democratic principles were dishonored when it comes to one man one vote a move, he says was among the reasons why back in 1980 saw the party start up a guerilla war.

‘’ The word resistance started from resisting election rigging of the DP party in 1980. But when rigging begins to manifest into the NRM itself, then the independents have a right to resist what happened within the poorly organized elections. So, we shall not resist by picking a gun but by contesting as independents,’’ he added.

A few days back, the NRM reconciliation team headed by Godfrey Kiwanda the state minister for tourism in Uganda set foot in Hoima in the spirit of reuniting NRM turned independents with the party.

The reconciliation meeting didn’t harvest any fruits as all independents remained glued to their decisions alleging how they can’t reconcile with the state minister for tourism.

‘’ What are we reconciling about yet they know the election was rigged, that’s why we shall contest as independents to give people their right to elect the right people and after elections, we go back to the NRM party since we of an ‘NRM leaning,’’ says Mulindambura.

The newly formed alliance of the ‘NRM leaning independents’ will see them mobilize funds amongst themselves to be able to buy airtime on the local radio stations so as to preach their gospel to their electorates.

However, some of the NRM turned independents who preferred anonymity don’t believe in the alliance formed yet they are contesting on the same positions with the fellow colleges who are part of the alliance.

‘’ We are contesting on the same positions with some of our colleges something which won’t be easy for us to fundraise money that will support my opponent. ‘’ said a member of the ‘NRM leaning independent’.

The alliance members say the only way to sideline the NRM party will be when they are mobilizing votes for Mr. Museveni so as to see him win the 2021 presidential elections.

One of the flag bearers Dr. Joseph Ruyonga contesting as MP Hoima West constituency says he isn’t afraid of the alliance though other candidates declined to pick our repeated calls.