Police have said it is not true that they are brutal towards the population but rather they are serving in a charged society.

“Some of the words and acts of some of these politicians are inciting in nature. No wonder some (officers) have succumbed to the inciting. We have (among politicians) camps with titles like chief of staff and zonal commanders that have deployments. The moment you have a zonal commander who is deploying, we will not send a liaison officer but another commander, “the Criminal Investigations Directorate spokesperson, Charles Twine told journalists.

Following the Tuesday events where opposition presidential candidates were arrested during their nomination, police were blasted for being brutal.

However, the CID spokesperson insisted that the brutality tag is misplaced, noting that politicians are to a bigger extend to blame for the way affairs run in the country.

“In so doing that (using military jargons), you are militarizing and indoctrinating the innocent minds. This is further justified by continued putting on berets and uniform bearing ranks. In the circumstances what do you expect the police to do? The moment you do that, you are no longer a momentary opponent but enemy. We can’t send a police liaison officer but rather a tested commander and this will bring about scuffles. Stop castigating us as being brutal because we are only countering charged and incited public and where some are victims of circumstances.”

The police mouthpiece however urged opinion leaders to ask the public to tone down on the language they use.

The comments come on the backdrop of accusations against police on brutality by sections of the public following the events on the final day of presidential nominations.

The Uganda Law Society condemned the violence meted out on both candidates and supporters on the second day of nomination especially against the National Unity Platform and Forum for Democratic Change.

“Taking note from the office of the Inspector General of Police that was issued to deal with anyone sabotaging the nomination process, the Uganda Law Society states that this does not take away the freedom of the people to assemble and to demonstrate together with others peacefully and unarmed as is provided for under Article 29(i)(d) of the 1995 Constitution,” a statement from the lawyers’ body said.

The Inter-Religious Council has also joined other Ugandans who have blasted security, especially police over brutality meted out on presidential candidates during Tuesday’s nomination.

Speaking recently at a function in Kampala, the head of Community Policing Department in the police force, Anatoli Muleterwa attributed the increasing cases of police brutality to poor upbringing.

“Whenever you see some police officers behaving poorly or the way they act, simply know it reflects families and societies where they come from. Do not just put it on our police- yet even the youth are having moral degeneracy,” Muleterwa said.