Government has launched the treated mosquito net distribution exercise in Buganda sub region under the theme “under the net”.

The function took place at Kyanamukaka sub county headquarters in Masaka district.

While officiating at the launching exercise, the Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, said government prioritises health by investing in the fight against malaria.

He said that malaria kills so many people per day and has adverse social and economic consequences.

Ssekandi said malaria impacts negatively on the economies of low developed countries and called upon all local leaders to sensitise the people on the benefits of malaria prevention.

The State Minister for Health (General Duties), Robina Nabbanja, said incidences of death from malaria have reduced from 47% in 2011 to now under 9%.

Nabbanja said that malaria is expected to be eliminated from the country by 2030 and promised to secure an ambulance for Kyanamukaka as per the report of the district health office.

Masaka LC5 chairman, Jude Mbabaali said people found misusing the mosquito nets will be prosecuted.

The Masaka district health officer, Dr. Stuart Musisi, said that malaria cases increase especially in the rainy season.

He urged government to continue with the anti- malaria sensitisation since the disease is still the number three killer in both greater Masaka districts and the country at large.

Musisi said that sleeping under treated mosquito nets helps in reducing infections and warned the people against using the net for other purposes.