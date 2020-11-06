The Uganda Law Society has condemned the violence meted out on both candidates and supporters on the second day of nomination especially against the National Unity Platform and Forum for Democratic Change.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, ULS president, Pheona Nabasa Wall said the scenes on Tuesday are despicable and need to be condemned by everyone.

“Taking note from the office of the Inspector General of Police that was issued to deal with anyone sabotaging the nomination process, the Uganda Law Society states that this does not take away the freedom of the people to assemble and to demonstrate together with others peacefully and unarmed as is provided for under Article 29(i)(d) of the 1995 Constitution,” Wall said.

The ULS president said the impunity and violence demonstrated by security agencies ought to be punished in order to avoid a repeat of the same.

“Every security officer that is reported to have perpetuated the violence be prosecuted the individual capacity. The Uganda Law Society is willing to support the victims in their pursuit of justice, should they need it,” Wall said.

“Government and its armed forces everywhere at all times should respect and protect the rights and freedoms of all Ugandan irrespective of their political persuasions.”

Police earlier this week defended itself on the events on the second day of nomination where two presidential candidates were arrested.

“Amuriat blatantly defied the traffic flow plan agreed upon from his home in Najjera to Kyambogo. He instead opted to proceed to Najjanankumbi to lead a delegation of over 2000 supporters in total disregard of the Electoral and Health SOPs. He, however, was safely transported to Kyambogo,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said of the FDC presidential candidate who was arrested and arrive at the nomination centre barefooted.

In one incident, Police had to break into Kyagulanyi’s vehicle, violently picked him and bundled into a waiting vehicle and driven to his home amid the firing of tear gas to disperse the presidential candidate’s supporters who had gathered in big numbers.

The Police spokesperson noted that whereas Kyagulanyi had initially cooperated with security as he proceeded for his nomination, he later refused to heed to directives prompting his arrest.

“After his successful nomination, he had similar plans of holding illegal processions from Kyambogo to Kamwokya NUP Headquarters which we countered due to its negative impact on the flow of traffic, public safety and public order. He was forcefully removed from his vehicle, and a fracas ensued in the process of transferring him to the Police vehicle,”Enanga said of the day that ended in tears for Kyagulanyi.