PostBank Uganda, a financial institution that is committed to empowering people, to transform their lives, has kicked-off a series of virtual classes dubbed Beyi Powa Digital Boot Camp, to empower customers and potential customers with digital banking skills and knowledge.

Commenting on the initiative, Julius Kakeeto, the Managing Director, PostBank Uganda said through the Digital Boot Camp, their digital banking experts will give tips to customers on how to transact with the platforms and how they can save money while transacting with the bank.

He said this will help their customers especially the Internet users fully understand the importance of using digital platforms.”

PostBank’s digital channels include; the PostApp, PostMobile and PostAgent and the UnionPay PostCard. The lessons will be delivered through the bank’s Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp channels, which are safe and accessible to millions of Ugandans online.

The shift to digital banking has been dramatically accelerated in Uganda by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic including nationwide lockdown and fear of contracting the virus by customers.

According to McKinsey, a renowned auditing firm, the shift to digital banking is now two years closer. A combination of lockdown measures, curfew and fear of accessing public banking halls due to the risk of contracting COVID-19 has compelled banks to restructure their operations to better serve their customers remotely.

According to a survey conducted by Finscope Uganda, nearly 90% of banked Ugandans are prepared to learn and use new technology when it comes to payments survey however over three-quarters still prefer to use cash or make payments.

Doreen Nyiramugisha, the Head of Marketing and Communication at PostBank Uganda, said that their digital Boot Camp is intended to increase customer knowledge and awareness about the digital channels while driving adoption and use of digital platforms.

“This platform is part of our new campaign Digital Banking, Beyi Powa which is intended to reach 1.2 million customers and over 5 million potential customers of the bank. We are excited with the progress of the campaign and the reception from our customers who have continued to sign up for our digital platforms,” said Nyiramugisha explained.

PostBank continues to invest in services that are key towards customer satisfaction while fostering economic development and financial inclusion for all.