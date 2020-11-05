Several families have been left homeless in Pallisa district following heavy rains that destroyed homes and crops after the banks of Lake Opeta were flooded.

Locals are living in fear of their lives due to the increasing cases of malaria and invasion of hippos and crocodiles from the lake.

Residents told us that they have reported loss of close to 100 cows reportedly killed by hippos.

The floods have also cut off Gogonyo-Opeta road which leads to Opeta landing site. What used to be a road is now only accessible by boats.

The locals said efforts to seek help from the authorities have been futile.

Locals have appealed to the authorities to come to their rescue.