The Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) has demanded for the immediate arrest and prosecution of police officers who participated in the violence that ensued during the last day of nomination.

The demand followed the Tuesday’s incident where tear gas and bullets characterised the presidential nominations as NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi and FDC’s Patrick Amuriat were both brutally arrested.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, Charity Kalebbo Ahimbisibwe, the acting executive director, CCEDU, condemned police brutality meted on opposition presidential candidates and asked the Electoral Commission to pronounce itself on the matter.

“The human rights enforcement act and the anti torture act clearly stipulates that the individual who perpetuates or carries out brutality on a citizen should be accountable for his or her action not the police as an institution,” said Ahimbisibwe.

She noted that it was very evident that security forces applied a lot of force to disperse the crowds who had come to support their candidates.

“Therefore police officers who engaged in acts of violence should be immediately identified and subjected to the due course of the law,”she said.

She also accused police officers of applying the law selectively adding that on the last day of nomination, NRM youth were seen marching to Munyonyo where the was laughing it’s manifesto without any interference.

“And yet the supporters of the opposition candidates who came out to show support to their candidates where brutality handled by Police which is very unfair,”she said.

Ahimbisibwe called upon the EC and police to work towards levelling the playing field for all candidates.