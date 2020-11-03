By Teven Kibumba

Supporters of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine took to the streets in Iganga municipality jubilating immediately he was nominated to contest for the seat.

The excited supporters, carrying posters and dressed in the trademark red of their party, rode through the streets of Iganga municipality hooting and celebrating the milestone.

All over town, most television sets were tuned to the proceedings at Kyambogo sports ground as presidential aspirants were nominated to contest in the 2021 general election.

After Kyagulanyi was declared a presidential candidate, the excited supporters took to the roads with loud speakers paralyzing business along the main highway,Saaza road and Kaliro road for over two hours. They also played songs from Kyagulanyi’s musical career when he performed under the stage name Bobi Wine.

Francis Muganga, an aspirant for Member of Parliament Iganga municipality on NUP ticket, said he was delighted that their presidential candidate had finally made it through.

“We thought he would be denied chance but now that he has finally made it victory is on our side, “ he said

Muganga a lawyer by profession, said he expects to be appointed minister for justice in case Bobi Wine sails through as president.

Sumarck Kitimbo, an aspirant for district councillor Central division NUP ticket, urged party supporters to remain firm saying they are likely to be intimidated by security personnel in a bid to scare them from exercising their rights.

“We know the ruling party fears no one in this presidential race apart from our candidate “he said

Joshua Kakaire, a diehard supporter of NUP in Iganga municipality, said he will dedicate a half of the day trying to canvass support for his party to ensure it becomes victorious in the presidential, parliamentary and local council elections.

Sellers of waragi in small bottles made profits as supporters decided to celebrate the nomination by drinking alcohol while riding motorcycles, bicycles amidst the scorching sunshine.

Unlike in the past where they would tear gassed, this time around, police simply looked on at the supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) and Kyagulanyi took to the streets to celebrate the nomination.

The police spokesperson for Busoga east James Mubi said there was no need to disrupt the celebrations of supporters of Kyagulanyi since they were not violent.