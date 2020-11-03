By Dzimbow Aziz

Minister of state for Labour Mwesigwa Rukutana could be in deep trouble after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) amended the charge sheet and included the charge of “aggravated robbery.”

We have been told that the charge which is only triable in High court was yesterday sanctioned by the Director of Public Prosecution. It was read before court today in the absence of Rukutana. The matter has been adjourned to January 20, 2021 for further mention.

According to section 286 (2) of the Penal Code Act, the maximum penalty for the offence of aggravated robbery is death since it is capital in nature.

Rukutana was arrested on September 4th, alongside his three bodyguards; Police Constable (PC) Paul Agec, PC Faizo Kazoola, L/Cpl John Bosco Okello and his driver, Napoleon Nuwamanya, on charges of attempted murder and malicious damage following the NRM primary chaos in Rushenyi.

In the amended charge sheet, it states that the minister robbed his victims Dan Rwibirungi of a laptop.

Why aggravated robbery?

Inside sources told us the minister subdued his victims with a lethal weapon to deny them freedom.

It should be remembered that Rukutana and his guards reportedly shot at a vehicle belonging to a supporter of his rival Naome Kabasharira injuring one of the occupants Rwibirungi.

The current legal regime describes the weapon that the minister had as a deadly weapon.

At the time of the first appearance of the former attorney general in court some of the victims had not made not taken statement and not interfaced with the investigation team.

Upon the interface, the investigators preferred another charge of causing grievous bodily harm to his victim- a charge that DPP has sanctioned.