The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had no symptoms.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home,” he said in a tweet.

“My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable,” he added.

I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020

The 55-year-old former Ethiopian health minister said “it is critically important that we all comply with health guidance”.

“This is how we will break chains of Covid-19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.”

Dr Tedros, as he likes to be known, is the first African head of the WHO.

He has weathered bitter criticism – most notably from the US – of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which the WHO declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 30 January.

Source: BBC