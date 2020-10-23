The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, has lauded President Yoweri Museveni’s efforts in improving Uganda’s infrastructure.

Oulanyah accompanied the President to flag off the construction of the Rwekunye-Apac-Lira-Puranga Road in Lira district.

“During your time, we have seen great changes in infrastructure. Many things are happening under your leadership, which in the past, if you told someone they would happen, you would be dismissed as a dreamer,” said Oulanyah.

The Deputy Speaker pledged support of the region’s leadership to President Museveni’s development agenda.

Museveni also announced plans to reconstruct the Malaba-Tororo-Mbale-Soroti-Lira Road up to the Uganda-South Sudan border, citing that the road will have four lanes, to facilitate trade with neighbouring South Sudan.

The Masonville Port Bridge, said Museveni, will be constructed to the standard of the iconic Jinja Nile Bridge.

In the same vein, the President promised that Veterans, will receive their last payment in the next financial year, to mark an end to their compensation.

Museveni said upon assuming power, the veterans needed Shs1.2 trillion in compensation, but now only have Shs126 billion to clear payments.

The President further promised that the Teso-Lango-Acholi corridor will receive cattle compensation in the next budget.

The works state minister, Peter Lokeris, health minister Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister of Kampala Capital City Authority Betty Amongi and Lira Municipality MP Jimmy Akena were in attendance.