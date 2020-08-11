The General Court Martial in Makindye has remanded seven security officers including UPDF soldiers and police officers for sharing sensitive information to Rwandan government agents.

The army court on Monday charged two senior Police officers including Benon Akandwanaho, the former Kira division Community Liaison Officer and Frank Sabiiti who is attached to Counter Terrorism at Mutukula border post all at the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police with offences related to sharing sensitive information contrary to section 130 of the UPDF Act.

Others were Second Lieutenants Alex Kasamula attached to Military Police, Phillip Neville Ankunda attached to Special Forces headquarters as a Pilot, Privates Nathan Ndwaine , Moses Asiimwe and Godfrey Mugabi attached to Nakasongola Airforce Wing as students of Engineering and Aircrafts Maintenance .

Charges

It is alleged that between February and May 2020, the accused persons and others still at large in various places within Kampala city shared sensitive and classified information to agents of Rwanda authorities with intention to prejudice the security of the defense forces of the government of Uganda.

The seven accused persons however denied the charges but the army prosecutor asked for more time as investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

They group was remanded to Makindye military police barracks until August 31,2020.

Offences relating to security

Article 130 of the UPDF Act 2005 stipulates that a person subject military law who discloses by word of mouth or any document confidential information to the enemy or unauthorized members of the defence forces or the public or does or omits to so anything with intent to prejudice the security of the defence forces or forces co-operating with the defence forces commits and offence and is on conviction, liable to suffer death.

The group has been in detention following their arrest earlier this year by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI) on suspicion of espionage for the Rwandan government whose relations with Uganda have been frosty for the past three or so years.