Singer Edirisa Musuza alias Eddy Kenzo has vowed he will go to exile should fellow singer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine become president of Uganda.

Kenzo made the statements in a leaked audio call when he claimed that Bobi Wine is worse than Museveni.

“Let me tell you, if Bobi Win becomes President then I will leave this country. I can not b in this country, he is worse than President Museveni.”

Kenzo said that although Museveni has failed to handle a number of things, he does not behave like Bobi Wine, who even without power is treating everyone like trash.

“Which leader will he make when he behaves badly before he even gets power. Bobi Wine has an I don’t care attitude if such a person gets power, won’t we cry all our lives,” he claimed.

Kenzo accused Bobi Wine of ignoring him, according to the singer, he sent a number of messages to Bobi Wine but he did not reply to him.

“I personally sent a voice note to Bobi Wine asking that we work together as artistes, but he never replied or acknowledged receipt. I was hurt. He feels he is so powerful and the rest of the artistes should bow for him. I will not be a party to such,” Kenzo said.

Just days ago, Members of Parliament attached to the Democratic Party accused Bobi Wine of being bossy.

In an interview with the Observer, the MPs claimed that Bobi wants to be treated over and above anyone else.

“He arrives late and when he comes he wants everyone to stand up while they bring him a big chair. That is not how to treat colleagues,” they said.

I think this issue could be sorted out without bringing it on social media! I guess there was an intent to ruin Kenzo…. Posted by MAT TEE onFriday, 7 August 2020