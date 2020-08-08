The Uganda Wildlife Education Conservation Centre (UWEC) commonly known as Entebbe Zoo has reopened for visitors after being closed for five months over the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the Minister for Tourism, Col. Tom Butime launched the standard operating procedures for the tourism sector at UWEC before officially reopening the facility after being satisfied with measures put in place to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

According to an announcement by management at Entebbe Zoo, starting today Saturday, they have resumed their activities and open to visitors but under strict standard operating procedures to be followed.

“After five months, we are excited to welcome you back and by working together, to stay safe and healthy, we can remain open,” the announcement by UWEC management said in part.

“We kindly request you to adhere to social distancing rules and other Covid-19 preventive measures. Don’t forget to wear protective equipment as prescribed. Visiting hours will start from 8:30am to 5:00pm.”

UWEC is home to 291 animals including cats, birds and reptiles but the animals stared at death by starvation following the announcement of partial lockdown over Coronavirus due to closure of schools and borders who are the biggest sources of income to feed the animals and birds through gate collections.

The easing of the lockdown has seen life breathed into the facility.