Rubaga South Member of Parliament Kato Lubwama has finally been discharged from hospital after being bedridden for four months.

The comedian cum politician was hospitalized early this year at Medipal Hospital in Kampala with abdominal complications.

Following his discharge on Tuesday, Lubwama said that he has been through a series of operations but God still wants him to work for people of Rubaga South that he represents in Parliament.

“I think He (God) wants to use me in Rubaga South. Rubaga South constituents are my bosses and I still have a lot to offer them,” Lubwama said.

Lubwama added that he has learnt a lot during the time he spent in hospital and that he will put his lessons to use going forward.

Hands off Rubaga South

Asked if he is ready to take on the many candidates who want to unseat him in the forthcoming general election, Lubwama said that he has already won and anyone who dares to compete against him will be defeated.

Lubwama said, “this is not the first time. In 2016, they were twelve candidates but Rubaga South is very different. These people only elect people that are like them and they have already decided that I will be their MP come 2021.”