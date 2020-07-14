The government has directed that new cities will not elect speakers and deputy speakers for their respective city councils until after 2021.

According to the guidelines from the Ministry of Local Government, mayors and deputy mayors of each City Council will now act as an interim speaker and deputy speakers until after 2021 elections.

The same will apply to city divisions, where the respective chairpersons and their deputies will take on the role of speaker and deputy speaker until after general elections.

According to the guidelines, the city council shall be composed of the; Interim mayor, members of the original district council representing sub-counties, town councils, municipal divisions, and other electoral areas within the city of jurisdiction.

The council shall also comprise of members of the former municipal council while chairpersons of district women councils and members of parliament shall be ex-officials.

The interim mayor shall nominate from among the members of the council, an interim deputy mayor and interim executive committee.

“The interim council may appoint a maximum of five standing committees (interim) to perform its functions efficiently,” the guidelines state. This also applies to division councils.

Regarding financial provisions, city councils shall automate and computerize revenue registers indicating various sources of revenues and amounts due for collection within the first six months of operation.

Employees that were previously for the municipal council have automatically become employees of the city council.

Assets

The ministry says it will ensure equitable sharing of assets between the city and the district local government.

Assets of the district that include; Vacant land, markets, administrative buildings, stadia, bus parks, recreation centers, community halls, forest reserves, and landing sites fall within the territorial boundaries of the city and shall be the property of the city.

All tangible and intangible assets of the former municipal councils, division councils, annexed town councils, and sub-counties falling within the territorial boundaries of the city shall be the property of the city.

Also according to guidelines, the cities shall take over all liabilities incurred by the District, municipal, and division councils.