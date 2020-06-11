The Ministry of Health has announced fourteen (14) new cases of COVID-19, pushing the national tally of confirmed cases to 679.

The cases, according to a statement from the ministry, include 3 contacts from Kampala who were under quarantine at the time of testing positive for the virus.

“The Ministry of Health confirms fourteen new COVID-19 cases from 2,321 samples tested on 10th June, 2020,” the statement reads.

It goes on to say, “Six new cases were among 1061 samples of alerts and contacts. All confirmed cases are Ugandans.”

Three of the six truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 arrived in the country from South Sudan via Elegu point of entry while two arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula and one through Luwero district.

Apart of the three contacts to previously confirmed COVID-19 cases who were from Kampala, 2 other cases were confirmed from Amuru, 2 from Dokolo and 1 from Moyo Districts.

According to the health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now stands at 120 with no death attached to the virus yet.