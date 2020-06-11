Leading e-commerce platform Jumia Uganda is celebrating 8 years in Uganda with the return of its annual campaign known as “Jumia Anniversary”.

The campaign which will run from the 15th to the 30th of June will offer customers that visit the Jumia app discounts of up to 50% off on a wide range of products.

While announcing the launch of the campaign, Jumia Uganda CEO, Ron Kawamara said the campaign will focus on offering consumers much-needed products at discounted prices and delivering them safely to their homes.

He also added: “This has been an unprecedented time for all of us, our consumers, our vendors, and our partners. With this campaign, we are offering consumers bigger discounts to a wider assortment of products and for our vendors, we are offering them a platform where they can sell their products and access customers with the help of our last-mile distribution network.”

During the campaign, customers can look forward to discounts on a wide assortment of products ranging from daily essentials like sugar to products from international brands such as Coca-Cola, LG, Nokia.

This year will also feature a discount on a cow priced at Shs 35,000.

The campaign will also include deals from restaurants, supermarkets, and fresh food market vendors registered on the Jumia Food platform.

“In the wake of COVID-19 a lot of restaurants, market vendors were unable to access customers and vice versa because of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, it was therefore important for us to offer our platform to help restaurants and food vendors access consumers in need of meals and fresh produce,” said Timothy Mugume, Jumia Food Country Manager.

Keeping with safety measures customers will be able to opt for the ‘contactless safe delivery’ option that has been implemented through MTN Mobile Money.

This enables consumers across the country to make prepaid payments for products online and get it delivered without direct body contact or cash exchange with the delivery agent.