Nakaseke hospital administrators have expressed hardship in feeding the 33 contacts of a COVID-19 positive truck driver who were recently quarantined at the facility.

Mariam Kaberuka, the chairperson of Nakaseke hospital management committee, told reporters that a truck driver was last week intercepted at Katuugo village in Wakyato Sub County, Nakaseke district after testing positive for COVID-19 from the Elegu border testing point.

She explained that even the contacts who helped this truck driver load tomatoes onto his truck for export were all quarantined at the hospital.

She said they are running out of food and other necessities to look after these suspects at the moment.

“Currently we have received 33 suspects but we can’t manage feeding them. We can’t manage them at this moment because of the little money we receive from the government, “she said.

She said another challenge the hospital has encountered is that the suspects are being held in a room without television and radio which is not easy.

“It’s so challenging keeping the suspects in a room without radios and televisions and beside that we have to feed them lunch, breakfast and supper as we monitor them but as the hospital we have failed because of the funds,”she said.

The chairperson LC5 Nakaseke district, Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka, urged the public to support the hospital by donating the little they have.

“We were given food by some well wishers but unfortunately the food has run out of stores. Let’s contribute to the task force so that we can feed these suspects, they are being kept in the isolation centre here,”he said.