The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has raised Shs 3 billion to expand the current Uganda Museum along Kira Road.

The Assistant Commissioner at the Ministry of Tourism in charge of Uganda Museum, Sam Kizalwa, said the new structure will have modern galleries, a modern parking space, storage spaces, theatres, CCTV cameras, modern laboratories where the collections can be treated from among others.

The Uganda Museum displays and exhibits ethnological, natural-historical and traditional life collections of Uganda’s Cultural heritage among which include playable musical instruments, hunting equipment, weaponry, archaeology and entomology

The Museum that was built in 1908 has run out of space for the new collections something that has necessitate for its expansion.

Kizalwa said the expansion of the structure will see an erection of a modern gallery that cannot cause damage to the exhibits, enough storage space for the collections, enough parking space among others.

Apart from the permanent exhibits in the galleries, the Uganda Museum offers educational services in form of demonstration lessons, outreach programs, workshops and complimentary services.

Using the available specimens, the museum arranges a variety of topical lessons related to the school curriculum. Students tours are conducted as well as giving introductory lectures with slides, films and other aids.