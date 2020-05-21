Letshego Uganda has denied allegations of cheating civil servants including teachers and police officers in a loan scam.

There were reports in the media of a loan scam involving Letshego customers who are over 5000 teachers and police officers and had allegedly been fraudulently compelled to refund money lent to them.

In a statement released by the company head of corporate communications, Roger Mugisha Shillingi, Letshego said the reports are unfounded.

In 2015, through our branches, we received complaints related to loan disbursements where applicants from districts like Iganga, Jinja and Luwero were raising queries pertaining to deductions being made from their salary and yet they hadn’t applied for the loan(s),”Mugisha said.

He explained that a case was reported at Jinja road police station, under Police Ref/CRB2979/2015 and Gef 29/2019 and that investigations have been progressing well.

“Letshego continues to cooperate with the Police to ensure these cases are logically concluded. We wish to emphasize that Letshego is the victim because it is the institution that lost money and not a beneficiary of the fraud.”

The financial company said it is bound by At customer protection guidelines issued by the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority which embody transparency and integrity.

“We cannot cheat customers who we open doors every day to serve and the only reason we exist,”Mugisha remarked.