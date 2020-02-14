Moneybags and new league entrants, Wakiso Giants have finally bowed to pressure and confirmed parting ways with their head coach, Livingstone Mbabazi.

For almost a week, rumour has been ripe that the tactician had been relieved of his duties but the Wakiso based club was tight-lipped about the matter.

On Friday, the club issued a statement saying the two parties had agreed to go opposite sides.

“The head coach of Wakiso Giants FC , Charles Livingstone Mbabazi has departed the club as of today after mutual agreement with the board over a series of poor results and other factors,” the club CEO, Sula Kamoga said in a statement.

“We are therefore very grateful and thank coach Mbabazi and his members of the technical team for the work done during their tenure at the club and wish them the best in the future.”

Umpteenth coach

Since qualifying to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League in May 2019, nine months later, the moneybags from Wakiso have hired and sacked three new coaches.

In May 2019, only days after guiding the team to top-flight football, Wakiso Giants kicked away Ibrahim Kirya and his entire technical staff.

Kirya was later replaced by former Express FC player and coach, Kefa Kisala who was also shown the exit after only six months and was replaced by Livingstone Mbabazi who has been sent packing after three months.

In the period of nine months in which Wakiso Giants has been in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, they have sacked three coaches and in simple terms, the team from Wakiso hires a new coach after every three months.

Many have since said despite having a lot of money at their disposal, the club will take long to match the standards put by Lugogo based KCCA FC who seem to have given their coach, Mike Mutebi time to build the team from almost scratch to competing on the continent.

However, according to the club CEO, Wakiso Giants has appointed Deo Sserwadda to take over the role of head coach on an interim basis until the end of the season.

“Sserwadda will work with Steven Bengo and Ali Kiggundu as assistant and goalkeeping coach respectively,” the statement reads.

Currently, Wakiso Giants are 9th on the 16-team log with 25 points, having won 7, drawn 4 and lost 10 games this season.