Ever upcoming artiste Emmanuel Suna alias Omulangira Suna has revealed why he dates only rich women.

The ‘Love Yo’ singer in an interview with NBS TV’s Uncut show claimed that he loves rich women because they know the value of money and hard work.

Suna was defending the means he used to buy himself a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero at Shs60m. This is after several critics argued he got the money from the many loaded cougars he keeps dating.

“I love rich women and that is the truth and I won’t deny it. This is because such women know how to make money and manage it. In this world, we all need to be working, women who don’t work are the ones making us broke,” Suna said.

Suna claimed that dating a rich man is the same as dating a rich woman because you end up sharing what you both own.

“Just like a woman will date a rich man who has earned some assets, so does a man. If I find a rich woman and we love each other, harmonize and agree on a relationship. Is it wrong if we share the assets she has obtained?” he posed.

“I have no problem if I have Shs10m and my woman adds Shs20m for me to buy something I want,” he added.

Suna urged critics to also find women to buy them cars.

“If they think the car was bought by a woman, let them also get women to buy them cars,” he said

The singer also lambasted those who say he likes dating older women.

“I am not younger either, I am 37 years do you want me to date those who are 11 years. I am not a young man.”