The Black Roots Unlimited who are arguably the biggest and most sought-after jazz and reggae band in the country will be gracing Guvnor’s Ciroc Pop Nights on Valentine’s Day this Friday.

Band leader Tshaka Mayanja is set to perform live at the popular event with his band members featuring Aloysius Migadde, Samuel Bisaso, Nehemiah Kasika, Yanzi, Lisa, Tonya Michelle Ahenda and Julius Sese.

The musical night will have the band perform live classic soul and R&B music, the perfect touch for those looking to celebrate love on the lover’s day with a twist that will see a couple of band members trade their instruments for a chance at mixing and serving cocktails for revellers during the fun love-themed night.

The band will perform classic duets, solos and soothing jazz music including “Lovers Rock”, “Mund’omwo”, “No one’s gonna love you” and many more that are sure to thrill reggae music lovers.

Spin doctors Selector Jay, DJ Bryan, DJ Dash, and Baby Luv will follow with mixes throughout the night to keep the revellers on their toes till morning.

Black Roots Unlimited boasts of a foundation of reggae music including blends of jazz, funk, soul and afro-pop.

It will be the perfect getaway to wrap up the lover’s date night at the popular hangout.

Guvnor continues to host the monthly celebrated Ciroc Pop Nights, a night that has grown to attract multitudes of revellers and thrill-seekers.