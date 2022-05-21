Chinese oil and gas company, CNOOC Uganda Limited has organized a clean-up activity in the village of Kyabasambu near Lake Albert aimed at demonstrating to the communities the importance of ensuring proper hygiene and sanitation for health and safety.

Kyabasambu village is an urbanized and densely populated settlement within Buhuka parish, but is also in close

proximity with most of the Kingfisher projects.

The campaign is aimed at encourage the Village Heath Teams and hygiene and sanitation groups to champion efforts to promote proper waste disposal, and to support the community by exhibiting in action the value we attach to our host communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 100 participants including CNOOC Uganda Limited staff ,the district leadership like LC3 Chairperson Kyangwali Sub-county, the LC1 Chairpersons of Nsonga A and B, Nsunzu A and B, Kyabasambu and Kyakapere villages, the community members as well as CNOOC Uganda contractors- Kagga and Partners, MBW Consult,

KATT Consult, Excel Construction, GCC, Equator, Beautiful Engineering, Kato Construction and SAMKA. Community members were mobilized to participate so as to co- own the initiative, appreciate and get motivated going forward to embrace it as ongoing process and nature a culture of safe hygiene and sanitation.

“I thank the people of Buhuka for accepting, supporting and hosting the Kingfisher

Project since it started operations here. You have been good neighbors and we hope that we can continue this great relationship so as to further benefit from the project,” said Ma Peixin, the Vice President, CNOOC Uganda Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you CNOOC Uganda Limited for this great initiative which reaches out to our people. We pledge our continued support to ensure the progress of our region because we can only achieve a lot when we work together as a team. I am sure that this campaign shall act as a wakeup call for our people and remind them of the importance of staying and keeping in a clean environment,” stated Bisemeza Emmanuel, LC III, Kyangwali Sub County.

According to Aminah Bukenya, the media and publicity manager for CNOOC Uganda, this year the company the sanitation and hygiene campaign also saw the donation of waste bins and competitions where the best clean homesteads were rewarded.

Also, the campaign saw Village Health Teams empowered and donated bicycles to further support their mobilization towards Primary Health Care.

Once again, the company is here to consolidate the efforts of that activity, to work with all the community members to clean our villages of the waste that is likely to affect our health, the environment and all the other negative effects of poor waste disposal,”she said.

“As a good neighbor and a trusted friend, CNOOC Uganda Limited is committed to a win win relationship with its key stakeholder and has therefore been involved in community projects such as expanding the existing gravity water flow scheme, HIV/AIDs Awareness, Road Safety Awareness, Sanitation and Hygiene Campaigns, water improvement, support to the health facilities to improve social service delivery especially in our area of operation,” affirmed Zakalia Lubega, the Head of Corporate Affairs.

He noted that CNOOC Uganda also donated cleaning materials to the various groups involved in sanitation and hygiene activities in order to continue with this good work.

” The company is confident

that this cleaning exercise shall act as a turning point for the community members to be sensitive towards a clean environment and for the leaders to dedicate a day in a week or a month towards keeping the communities clean.”