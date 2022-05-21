The ministry of water and environment is considering plans to reelevate Uganda’s tree cover.

During the Stockholm 50+ national consultations, the permanent secretary in the ministry Alfred Okot Okidi noted that the ministry is considering a nationwide plan to bring back the tree cover after realizing continued depletion of wetlands and forests..

ADVERTISEMENT

“With major environment challenges being caused by degradation, it is a must for all Ugandans to be involved in climate change mitigation if we are to achieve the 2030 agenda & National Development Plan III targets.” Mr. Alfred Okot Okidi noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okidi highlighted that, “In 2005, the tree cover was at 9.5%, the recent data published by National Forestry Authority indicate that it has increased up to 13.5% which is a tremendous improvement from the downward trend but it is still way below.”

“We want to ensure that the tree cover rises atleast up to 18% nation wide. This is our target for the next 10 years,” he asserted.

“This is happening through a number of initiatives such as restoration of central forest reserves, commercial tree planting, intensify and complete the restoration of degraded areas and agroforsestry (fighting poverty and encouraging afforestation).”

In referance to the laws that are in place to protect the environment Okidi said, “The climate act, the new environment act are in place, we are in the process of amending the forestry and tree planting act, we have also started on laws that protect the wetlands and will come to fruition in the next few months. These will address some efficiencies like penalties, payment for ecosystem services, enforcement.”

The country has been losing on average 122,000 ha of forest every year from 1990-2015. The greatest loss is estimated at 250,000 ha of forests annually according to NFA estimates for the period 2010-2015. On the other hand, on average, only about 7,000 hectares of planted forests are established on a yearly basis in the last 15 years.

Elsie Attafuah, the UNDP resident representative said, “Uganda is blessed with beautiful landscapes and nature like the magnificient water resources, wild life resources which we need to take very seriously if we are to build back stronger and greener”

“We can not talk about the prosperity of a nation without looking at where the prosperity comes from, our prosperity comes from our land resources, we must realize that our future is now. Uganda is one of the youngest population on earth, if we do not deal with some of the climate issues now, it will be very difficult for us in the near future.” Ms. Attafuah noted.

Uganda’s forests are faced with continuously with encroachment, deforestation and forest degradation through conversion of forest land to other land uses. These include agriculture, urbanization and rampant felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal burning on private and government land.

The expected outcomes from the Stockholm 50+ national consultations among others include a national vision for a healthy planet and shared prosperity, representation of the voices of the poor, youth, women and other marginalized groups in the national statement.

The UN conference on the human environment will take place on 2 – 3 June in Stockholm, Sweden under the theme ‘A healthy planet for the prosperity of all – our responsibility, our opportunity. ” during the world environment week.

[email protected]